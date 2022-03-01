China FM calls Ukrainian counterpart

BEIJING (TASS): The Chinese government calls on Ukraine and Russia to resolve the situation through dialogue. This was stated on Tuesday by Foreign Minister, member of the State Council of China Wang Yi in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba.

“With regard to the current crisis, the Chinese side calls on Ukraine and the Russian Federation to find a negotiated settlement and supports all constructive international efforts for a political settlement,” Wang Yi said in a statement on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“The situation in Ukraine is rapidly changing, the Chinese side deeply regrets the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and closely monitors the civilian casualties,” Wang Yi said. He stressed that China adheres to a consistent and clear position on the problem of Ukraine. “From beginning to end, we stood for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” he stressed.

Wang Yi called for action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the conflict out of control.

“Due to the continuous expansion of the scale of hostilities, the urgent task is to mitigate the situation, as far as possible, to prevent the escalation of the conflict to the point of losing control over it, especially in terms of preventing damage to the civilian population and the emergence of a humanitarian crisis. It is necessary to ensure the security and timely admission of humanitarian assistance” , he said.

“The Chinese side has always believed that the security of one country cannot be achieved at the cost of harming the security of another state. And regional security cannot be realized through the expansion of military blocs,” Wang Yi said, quoted on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Evacuation of Chinese citizens

Wang Yi called on the Ukrainian authorities to take measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country and to assist in their evacuation.

“We hope that the Ukrainian side will take all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of the People’s Republic of China on its territory and continue to provide them with protection and assistance for their evacuation,” he said in a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba. Wang Yi’s words are given in a message on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He noted that China has already begun to evacuate its citizens from the territory of Ukraine. Wang Yi also thanked the Ukrainian authorities for their assistance and urged them to fully fulfill their international obligations in this area.

On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced the beginning of the evacuation of students in the country of Chinese students. The evacuation is carried out centrally by the embassy in Kyiv and the consulate general in Odessa. As China Central Television reported earlier, there are about 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine. According to the Chinese information portal “Bandaowan”, about 4 thousand of them may be Chinese students.