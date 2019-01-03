China futures market turnover up in 2018

DALIAN (Xinhua): The turnover of China’s futures posted double-digit growth in 2018, the China Futures Association said Wednesday.

The total transaction value of the futures market was 210.82 trillion yuan (30.77 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2018, up 12.2 percent year on year.

The volume of futures trading was slightly over 3 billion during the period, down 1.54 percent year on year.

Turnover on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, which trades corn, soybeans and bean oil, reached 52.2 trillion yuan, up 0.36 percent year on year.

Turnover on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, which trades rebar futures and other metal futures, dropped by 9.33 percent to 81.54 trillion yuan.

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange, which started to trade crude oil futures in March last year, posted a total transaction of 12.74 trillion yuan.

The Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, which trades methanol and white sugar futures, saw its transaction increase by 78.88 percent to 38.22 trillion yuan.

The transaction value on the China Financial Futures Exchange expanded by 6.22 percent to 26.12 trillion yuan.