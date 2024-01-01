China has come up to power its new submarine fleet

David Axe

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (the PLAN) has developed an entirely new type of submarine, according to reports. In this, a small, “auxiliary” nuclear powerplant is coupled with batteries and a conventional powerplant – probably diesel engines. We know this because one of the new subs – apparently the first of its class – sank at its pier in Wuhan, a city on the Yangtze River in eastern China.

Naval expert Thomas Shugart was the first civilian observer to notice the appearance of a new sub type in satellite imagery depicting a pier in Wuhan this summer. That imagery, dated late April, depicts a mysterious new submarine pierside near a known sub type Chinese industry was building for Pakistan. Comparing the two boats, Shugart concluded the new vessel was substantially longer than the Type 039 submarine – the PLAN’s standard diesel-electric attack submarine, 34 of which form the backbone of the 60-boat Chinese sub flotilla. A new Type 039A is 254 feet long. The mysterious new sub in Wuhan appeared to be as long as 279 feet.

That’s not nearly as long as the US Navy’s standard Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine, which stretches out to 377 feet in its shortest version. But there’s a good reason for a Virginia to be much bigger than a Type 039.

Unlike the diesel-electric Chinese boat, the American boat is nuclear-powered. The nuclear reactor costs more and takes up more space than a conventional powerplant, but it also confers practically unlimited range at high speed and submerged endurance. Nuclear powered submarines are true submarines, able to operate primarily underwater.

By contrast the standard conventionally powered boat has diesel engines, which can either propel the submarine or recharge its bank of batteries. The diesels need air to run, which means that they can only be used if either the sub is on the surface, or it is at periscope depth with a “snort” air-intake mast extended above the waves. The only way for the sub to move when it’s fully submerged is to run on electric motors using battery power.

The snort mast is fairly easy to detect on radar, and limits the boat’s speed to a few knots. Running on batteries the sub must restrict its speed to a crawl if it is to cover any distance before needing to recharge again: going at speed on batteries drains the charge in a very short space of time.

In other words a conventionally-powered submarine can only travel any distance at any speed when fully surfaced. When snorting it is slow and still vulnerable to detection. Submerged with diesels off it is hard to find, but more or less pinned to the map. Conventional subs have great difficulty operating anywhere that enemy radar may be sweeping the surface above them.

There are various “air independent” options, involving the use of exotic fuels and/or oxidisers, which can improve a conventional boat’s underwater performance. They aren’t very satisfactory, however – as is shown by the fact that submarines so equipped always have diesels too.

The US Navy’s 63-boat submarine flotilla is entirely nuclear-powered, whereas the 60-boat PLAN sub flotilla includes just 12 nuclear-powered vessels. That’s the main reason why most analysts assess the USN sub force as much more powerful than the PLAN sub force, despite the two possessing roughly equal numbers of boats.

But there were hints the Chinese were working hard to expand their production of nuclear-powered subs. A few years ago, a retired Chinese admiral named Zhao Dengping delivered a university lecture in which he revealed some key naval modernization efforts, including a small nuclear auxiliary engine that could lend much greater range and underwater endurance to smaller attack boats with primarily diesel-electric propulsion.

Reportedly, the new hybrid diesel-electric-nuclear submarine is designated the Type 041. It should represent a middle ground between the numerous short-endurance Type 039s in PLAN service and the much rarer all-nuclear Type 093s. Equally importantly, the ill-fated Type is apparently the first nuclear-powered submarine to be built in Wuhan. All earlier Chinese nuke boats were built in Huludao on the Yellow Sea in northern China.

A diesel-and-battery boat with a small nuclear reactor is a clever idea. The small reactor would let it charge up its batteries while completely submerged, or cruise slowly across effectively unlimited distances. It could penetrate deep into enemy waters without giving its presence away. It would be able to keep its batteries fully charged, ready for a burst of underwater speed if necessary. It could still run fast on the surface using diesels, too. And it would not involve the heavy expense of building a full-fat nuclear sub. Not only is China building a new type of nuclear attack boat, then, it’s also building them at a new shipyard. It’s no secret Beijing wanted to build better submarines, faster. But now we know how it aims to launch this undersea expansion: by building smaller nuclear attack boats at a second yard. The apparent loss of that first hybrid attack sub is a setback for the Chinese navy, but hardly a fatal one. Expect the Chinese to replace the waterlogged Type 041 with a new copy of the same design – and fast.