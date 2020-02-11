China ‘highly’ appreciates Senate resolution on fight against virus

F.P. Report

BEIJING: China on Tuesday “highly” appreciated a Senate of Pakistan’s resolution expressing full solidarity and support to the country in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang speaking at a daily briefing here said: “China highly appreciates the resolution passed by the Pakistani side.”

“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners with a tradition of mutual assistance,” he, said, adding this resolution stands as further testament to the unwavering friendship between the two countries and peoples.

“It shows once again that we, as a community with a shared future, can always rely on each other in difficult times,” the spokesman said.

China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan and other members of the international community to combat the epidemic and contribute to global public health, he reiterated.

With a highly responsible attitude, he the spokesperson assured, “we will also enhance communication and coordination with Pakistan and do our best to ensure the health and safety of Pakistani nationals in China.”