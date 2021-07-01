China increases nuclear capabilities

Sergey Ilyin

BEIJING: China, one of the nuclear five, is building almost 150 new silos for intercontinental ballistic missiles. The military-political capabilities of Beijing, as experts say, after the implementation of this large-scale project will dramatically increase.

So far, China in terms of the number of nuclear warheads in general, ballistic missiles and launchers lags far behind the main nuclear superpowers – the United States and Russia. Nevertheless, along with them, it is among the states that have a “nuclear triad”: the ability to launch missiles from water, from land and from the air. Neither France, nor Great Britain, nor, moreover, other countries can boast of this. Information about the construction of new silos appeared in the American press, which received access to satellite images and other intelligence information. It also notes that the PRC also created fake mines to divert attention from real objects. As a result, the total number of real and imaginary underground missile launch sites under construction has reached 145.

Washington notes that the main task of Beijing is to achieve the possibility of overcoming the US missile defense in the event of a conflict. Capacity building is also a powerful deterrent, which is no secret to anyone. And this applies not only to China. In the same DPRK, the presence of nuclear weapons is considered a guarantee of the existence of this state, which otherwise would have been destroyed long ago in one way or another: military or political. And most likely a military-political one. American analysts point to the fact that Beijing today is not interested in signing international agreements related to nuclear weapons. Any document sets limits and limits. It is difficult to disagree with this statement based on the real state of affairs. China indeed, despite the relevant proposals, was not included in any international legally binding nuclear or missile agreement. But it is really actively engaged in the development of the most modern weapons systems and will continue to do so at an accelerated pace. Beijing plans to double its nuclear arsenal in ten years. There is money for this. China’s defense budget is the second largest in the world after the United States.

American intelligence claims that the PRC’s nuclear forces have a very high survivability and are ready for use in regional conflicts. Let us add: first of all, this applies to Chinese medium and shorter-range missiles, on which nuclear warheads can be installed. It is worth noting that China has made significant progress in the development of hypersonic weapons, and in terms of the number of combat drones produced, it has become the world leader, leaving behind the former leader – the United States. As the experience of recent armed conflicts shows, this type of weapon has no equal yet, and its effectiveness is maximum.