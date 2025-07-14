China, India should continue practical cooperation, Chinese VP tells Indian minister

BEIJING (Reuters) : China and India should steadily advance practical cooperation, China’s Vice President Han Zheng told India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday, the official Chinese news agency said.

During the meeting in Beijing, Han said both countries should also respect each other’s concerns, and promote stable development of bilateral ties, Xinhua reported.

“Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today, and conveyed India’s support for China’s SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

