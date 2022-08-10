China interested in expanding ties with govt

KABUL (Agencies): Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi received the Chinese Special Representative on foreign policy Dr. Yue Xiaoyong, in his office.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest including some agreement between the Afghan and Chinese Foreign Ministry, adding other key issues of the Tashkent conference reviewed in a meeting, according to spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

Muttaqi thanked China for its timely and urgent assistance with the earthquakes of Khost and Paktika, and for starting the process of issuing visas to Afghan businessmen in Kabul.

During the meeting, Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi asked the China special representative to provide opportunities for Afghan products exported to that country.

For his part China’s special representative said that they are working on bilateral and multilateral relations with Afghanistan, to boost further diplomatic and economic ties.

He said that in addition to pine nuts, China measured importing other dried and fresh fruits from Afghanistan to help Afghanistan’s economy.

According to him, the meetings of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan and China indicate deep relations between the two countries.

