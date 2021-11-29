China, Iran, Russia hold consultations on nuclear deal in Vienna

VIENNA (TASS): Iran, China and Russia held useful informal consultations ahead of the Vienna talks on rebuilding the Iranian nuclear deal. The meeting helped to better understand Iran’s renewed position, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Sunday.

“China, Iran and Russia today held trilateral informal consultations in preparation for the official resumption of the Vienna talks on November 29. The exchange of views was useful primarily for a better understanding of Tehran’s renewed negotiating position,” Ulyanov wrote on Twitter .

In Vienna on November 29, the seventh round of negotiations will begin on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, which was interrupted in June due to elections in Iran and the formation of a new government there.