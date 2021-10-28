China is building a special base in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE (Agencies): The People’s Republic of China is building a special base in the Wakhan Gorge of the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region of Ta-jikistan, worth about 100 million somoni (55 million yuan). The draft agreement on its construction was ado-pted on October 27 in the parliament of Tajikistan.

The base will be built in accordance with an agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Public Security of China.

“As part of the cooperation agreement between the two countries, China will provide grant assistance for the construction of a base for the rapid response group of the Organized Crime Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan in the Vakhan gorge of Ishkashim region of GBAO. In accordance with the agreement, all equipment imported to Tajikistan from China during the construction of the base will be exempted from paying taxes and customs duties, ”said Abdurahmon Alamshozoda, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan, when presenting the draft agreement to the deputies.

Tolibkhon Azimzoda, deputy of the lower house of parliament of Tajikistan, in an interview with reporters, noted that the base is being built at the request of the government of Tajikistan.

“The base will consist of work and other utility rooms. The cost of building the base is 55 million Chinese yuan (about 100 million somoni,” the deputy said.