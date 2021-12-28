China-Japan territorial dispute

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told media that he has expressed serious concern of his government to China over the situation around the Senkaku (Diaoyu) Islands in the East China Sea during a telephone call with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on Monday. According to Kishi, he had told Wei that Japan will closely monitor the situation in the Taiwan Strait because Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important for the security of both states and the entire world. The Japanese Defense Minister said that both parties agreed to make efforts to open a line of communication between the defense ministries of the two countries next year to prevent possible collisions at sea and in the air. Japan and China agreed to create such a mechanism back in 2018, but could not implement the decision due to certain reasons.

China and Japan have a territorial dispute over the Islands of Senkaku or Diaoyu in the East China Sea located about 1200 miles southwest of Tokyo. Presently, the Senkaku Islands have been under Japanese control since 1972; however Chinese Naval ships regularly visit the area and demonstrate their presence in the regional waters. China claims its ownership back to the 1400s when the Islands had been used as a staging point for Chinese fishermen. While, Japan refuses any such record of Chinese control of the islands in its 1885 geographic survey, and claims their sovereign control since 1895. Both nations remained in negotiations on the issue and concluded an agreement for peaceful settlement of their differences through dialogue and promoting cooperation in maritime affairs during the 12th round of their bilateral consultation in June 2021. Both nations also agreed to set up a communication channel between the defense ministries of the two countries to reduce confusion and mistrust, however, these promises could not be realized so far. Presently, the whole Indo-Pacific region has become a center of global rivalries, and clouds of war are looming over the entire region. If China and Japan can be able to resolve their differences amicably, the scope of hostilities may reduce up to some extent.