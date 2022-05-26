China may lift some sanctions against DPRK, says envoy

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): China would consider it useful to lift part of the United States unilateral sanctions against the DPRK, Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the United Nations, told reporters.

“We need to remain calm in order to avoid any pro-vocative actions,” Zhang Jun said, referring to the US draft resolution on tightening sanctions against the DPRK. It is expected to be voted on today.

According to the permanent representative, now it is important to stick to the course for a political settlement and create conditions for dialogue.

“In this sense, the United States should take significant practical steps to resume dialogue with the DPRK,” the diplomat said.

When asked if this meant lifting some of the US unilateral sanctions on North Korea, Zhang Jun said, “Including.”

He noted that he does not believe that the United States draft resolution helps in solving the problem and in finding a solution.

A vote on the US draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council is scheduled for Thursday, a source in the Security Council told RIA Novosti earlier.

The project proposes to reduce the allowable volumes of supplies of oil and oil products to North Korea as a punishment for the next missile launches by the DPRK.

In addition, the text, a copy of which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti, contains the name of the person, as well as a number of structures whose assets are proposed to be frozen.

