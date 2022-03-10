China: Meeting of FMs of Russia and Ukraine positive step towards peace

BEIJING (TASS): The meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation and Ukraine Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba in Turkey was another positive step towards peace. This was stated on Thursday by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, during a video conference meeting with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio.

“The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are meeting today. The parties are striving for contacts and negotiations at an even higher level – this is a positive step towards peace,” he said in a message from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

As Wang Yi pointed out, the international community should encourage Russia and Ukraine to stick firmly to the mainstream of the negotiations and make unremitting efforts to achieve peace.

According to him, negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine are the only way to a ceasefire. “Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of negotiations. Despite the fact that there are still large differences in the positions of the two sides, negotiations are the only feasible way to cease fire and stop hostilities,” he said in a document on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China will work with the UN Security Council to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“We intend to consult with all parties in order to help reach a consensus in the UN Security Council on preventing a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” he said in a message from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Wang Yi noted that China’s initiative to prevent a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine is receiving more and more support and response from the international community.

Strengthening sanctions

Wang Yi said that increased sanctions would harm the global economic recovery amid the pandemic.

“The continued escalation of sanctions will deal a heavy blow to global finance, energy, food, transportation, supply chains and other areas, harm the recovery of the global economy in a pandemic, as well as the standard of living of people in all countries,” he said in the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

As Wang Yi pointed out, “practice proves that the imposition of sanctions cannot solve problems, moreover, they can create new ones.” He also noted that “the more difficult the situation, the more calmly it is necessary to consider whether the actions taken contribute to the advancement of peace negotiations, whether they contribute to the struggle for peace.”

