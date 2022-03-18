China opposes any development of biological weapons by any state

NEW YORk (TASS): No country should develop biological weapons under any pretext, and China opposes any such program, China’s permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun said on Friday.

“China strongly opposes the development, possession or use of biological or chemical weapons by any country,” he said at a UN Security Council meeting on the biological military program in Ukraine.

In addition, China calls on all countries to “destroy stockpiles of chemical wea-pons as soon as possible,” the head of the Chinese diplomatic mission added.

“Any information about military biological activity should cause concern and attract the attention of the international community so that irreparable damage can be avoided. In this regard, the parties must take a responsible approach. Russia has submitted new documents that have just been discovered in this regard. Interested parties should respond to questions and provide timely and comprehensive clarifications to remove the doubts of the international community,” he said.

In her address, US Permanent Chair at the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield claims that there were no laboratories in Ukraine where military biological research was carried out.

“Ukraine does not have a military biological program. There are no Ukrainian military biological laboratories either near the border with Russia or anywhere else,” she said.

The diplomat called the data provided by Russia on the military biological program in Ukraine and the connection of this activity with the United States a “conspiracy theory.”

The Ministry of Defense of Russia earlier held a presentation, from which it follows that the United States spent more than $200 million to finance biological laboratories in Ukr-aine, which participated in the American military biological program and dealt, in particular, with plague and anthrax pathogens. On the territory of Ukraine, a network of more than 30 biological laboratories was formed that worked in the interests of the Pentagon, the Russian military department said.

