China our main partner in Covid-19 fight, says Majroh

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan has hailed China as a major partner in its campaign against the Covid-19, appreciating support from Beijing.

Acting Public Health Minister Wahid Majroh said in an interview on Sunday: “China has been one of our most effective partners, when it comes to health service delivery,”

China’s cooperation with Afghanistan went beyond the combat against coronavirus, he said, welcoming Beijing’s support in different areas.

The minister told Xinhua China provided Afghanistan much-needed ventilators in the initial days of the fight against Covid-19.

He went on to acknowledge the delivery of face masks and sanitizers at a time when China itself needed such resources.

“We thank China for its support, which continued with the donation of … vaccines for Afghanistan’s campaign,” he said, calling the donation a sign of friendship between the two countries.

With regard to the COVID-19 origin, Wahid Majroh said: “It is very difficult to make a judgment on it. Evidence of origins should be collected in different geographies and institutions.”

He went on to remark: “Any judgment we make should be supported, and only will be valid if it is based on approved scientific evidence, otherwise we cannot go with rumors, social media or other sources.”