China-Pakistan joint exhibition showcasing cultural art of Gandhara enters final phase

F.P. Report

BEIJING: The three-month long China-Pakistan joint exhibition offering a glimpse of the ancient Gandhara art and culture has entered its final phase at the Palace Museum in Beijing.

The exhibition titled Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road lasting till 15th of this month, has jointly been organized by the Palace Museum and Department of Archeology and Museums, National Heritage and Cultural Division, and supported by Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

The exhibition also included a multimedia presentation, art installations, and interactive activities to help visitors understand the cultural history of the region.