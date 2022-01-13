China “poses the greatest threat to Denmark”: Copenhagen

F.P. Report

COPENHAGEN: The threat from foreign intelligence activities in Denmark has increased. The threat relates to espionage, influence activities, harassment, attempts to illegally procure products, technology and knowledge and, in exceptional cases, assassination attempts. These are the findings of the new PET publication “Assessment of the espionage threat to Denmark” on Thursday.

A number of foreign states are actively carrying out intelligence activities against Denmark, and the espionage threat has increased in recent years. The threat of espionage is also relevant to the Faroe Islands and Greenland.

These are among the conclusions of PET’s “Assessment of the espionage threat to Denmark”, which is the first overall assessment of this topic.

According to Anders Henriksen, PET’s Head of Counterintelligence, PET has uncovered a number of cases over the past years which clearly illustrate that the threat is real.

“The threat from foreign intelligence activities agai-nst Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands has increased in recent years. We are facing a multifaceted and complex threat from the intelligence activities of foreign states. The threat primarily emanates from Russia, China and Iran, but there are also examples of other states carrying out intelligence activities in Denmark”, says Anders Henriksen.

Foreign states primarily target their espionage activities at Denmark to further their own political, military and economic position. Denmark’s active participation on the international stage, the growing globalization and international competitiveness, the general openness of society, digitalization and a high level of technological knowledge are all factors which make Denmark an attractive target of foreign intelligence activities. Additionally, the rivalry between the great powers Russia, China and the United States has become more pronounced, as illustrated by the added focus on the Arctic.

Foreign intelligence services show a particular interest in politicians, ministries and government officials, especially those involved in foreign, security and defence policy or issues relating to energy and raw materials.

In addition to this, Denmark is leading within a number of areas relating to technology, innovation and research, including energy and biotechnology and certain critical technologies. Denmark’s leading position provides an essential source of revenue for Denmark, but it also makes Denmark an attractive target for foreign states such as China that seek to obtain knowledge and cutting-edge technology by way of espionage.

Like other intelligence services, PET has seen several examples of growing Russian intelligence activity targeting the West. In addition, there are new players, including China, and other countries such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, which are exporting their regional conflicts to Denmark and elsewhere.

“As a result of the increased espionage threat, PET finds it necessary to build resilience against foreign intelligence activities across the Danish Realm. PET has therefore stepped up counterintelligence efforts by expanding our analysis and investigation capability and our advisory activities. One of our key priorities is to raise awareness of the threat among staff working at ministries, universities and exposed companies, enabling them to take proper precautions. Ultimately, the goal is to protect the security, the interests and the economies of Denmark, Greenland and the Faroe Islands”, says Anders Henriksen.