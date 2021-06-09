China praises Pakistan’s role for peace in region

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday felicitated the Chinese Ambassador for holding grand ceremony in Beijing on the occasion of 70th Anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

Ambassador of China Nong Rong called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an ISPR news release.

The COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards fight against COVID-19 and provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, progress on CPEC and regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

COAS appreciates business community’s role: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support.

The members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa here, said an ISPR media release.

During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and sacrifices in provision of secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.