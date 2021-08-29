China protests to US over COVID-19 origins report

BEIJIN (RIA Novosti): China is strongly protesting the United States over the publication by American intelligence agencies of a report on the origin of COVID-19, Chinese For-eign Minister Wang Yi said during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken .

“China is strongly protesting over the recent publication of a so-called coronavirus investigation report, concocted by the American intelligence services,” Wang Yi quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s official website as saying.

The head of the Chinese foreign policy department called on Washington to stop politicizing the question of the origin of COVID-19. He stressed that the politicization of this problem is “the baggage left in the legacy of the past American administration”, the sooner the United States abandons it, “the sooner it will get out of the deadlock.”

Earlier, US intelligence released a report on the origins of the coronavirus. The American intelligence services concluded that the coronavirus was not created as a biological weapon. At the same time, the participants in the investigation could not come to a consensus; two versions of the origin of the coronavirus are considered as possible: natural contact with an infected animal and an incident that occurred in the laboratory.