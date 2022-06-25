China provides $7.5m to victims

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that China would provide 50 million yuan ($7.5 million), in humanitarian relief to Afghanistan in response to this week’s earthquake in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released on the ministry’s website, the relief would include tents, towels, beds, and other items to meet the necessary needs of those affected.

According to a senior official, Afghanistan lacks the medical equipment necessary to treat those wounded in the earthquake this week that claimed more than 1,000 lives.

An aftershock on Friday, 24th June, also claimed five additional lives in the region.

The aid pledged by the Chinese government comes as the international community stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Afghanistan, sending consignments of relief aid to the victims of the fatal earthquake.

The EU announced allocating €1 million for the victims of the devastating earthquake with the Singapore Red Cross providing SGD$50,000, and the UK providing £2.5 million, in addition to truckloads of aid from Pakistan and plane-loads of aid from Iran and government of Qatar.

More than 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured as a result of the powerful earthquake, which is the deadliest to strike Afghanistan in 20 years. A further rise in fatalities is likely over the next few days.

