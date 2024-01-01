China pushing for peace in Yemen

LONDON: The Chinese charge d’affaires in Yemen has said Beijing is working closely with all parties in a push for peace in the country. Shao Zheng, in an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat published on Monday, said China was in discussions with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg and the five permanent UN Security Council members regarding resolving the years-long conflict in the country.

He also urged all sides in Yemen to negotiate and sign a peace agreement as quickly as possible and end all attacks on commercial shipping through the Red Sea. Zheng praised the “positive” efforts of Saudi Arabia and Mohammed Al-Jaber, his “dear friend” and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, in trying to bring about a peace settlement.

He told the newspaper that while China’s military base in Djibouti is not involved in current Red Sea operations, its navy has protected more than 7,200 ships in the Gulf of Aden and off the Somali coast over the past 15 years, with the involvement of 35,000 Chinese soldiers.

“We must ensure the Red Sea’s security and make our position clear to the Houthis and other parties. The Red Sea crisis has lasted nearly six months, causing significant losses. We call for an end to these attacks,” he said. “China believes the Red Sea crisis is linked to the conflict in Gaza. We urge immediate peace in Gaza and humanitarian aid to prevent the crisis from spreading. We must achieve peace in Gaza, respect the sovereignty of Red Sea countries like Yemen, and raise security awareness among commercial ships,” he added.

When asked about a Houthi attack on China-flagged ship MV Huang Pu in March, Zheng said China was continually monitoring the Red Sea situation. “The foreign shipping market is complex, and identifying a ship’s nationality can be difficult. We urge an end to attacks on commercial vessels to avoid disrupting global supply chains,” he said.

“The international community must ensure Red Sea peace according to international law. Civilians must not be targeted,” he added. Zheng highlighted ongoing efforts by Beijing to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen amid the conflict, which he witnessed himself during a recent visit to the country where he attended the arrival of Chinese medical aid.

“I saw significant local progress, like improved internet speeds, but Yemen still faces challenges such as electricity generation,” he said. “In Aden, I met with the prime minister and other government officials for extensive discussions on bilateral relations and the situation in Yemen. We support the legitimate government and the Presidential Leadership Council,” he added.

Zheng told Asharq Al-Awsat he was optimistic about the future of Chinese-Yemeni relations, saying they faced a “bright future” and would continue to develop. “This year marks the 68th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Yemen. We’ve seen fruitful cooperation in political and economic areas, both countries support each other regionally and internationally,” he said. — Arab News