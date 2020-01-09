China ranks second in world tourism

Monitoring Desk

BEIJING: According to a report released on January 8, China once again ranked second among all countries in the world in terms of tourism revenue, led by United States.

The report was jointly developed by the World Tourism Cities Federation and the Tourism Research Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The country’s tourism revenue has consistently placed second since 2013, the report said.

The global tourism market facilitated 12.31 billion visits in 2019, up 4.6 percent year-on-year. Global tourism income stood at $5.8 trillion last year, down 0.1 percent compared with 2018.

The report predicts tourist visits will increase by 4.2 percent to 12.82 billion in 2020, and tourism income is predicted to reach $6.02 trillion.

Courtesy: (chinadaily.com)