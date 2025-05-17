China reaffirms support for lasting ceasefire between India and Pakistan after military standoff

BEIJING: China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Pakistan’s envoy in Beijing to discuss tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi and expressed support for a lasting ceasefire, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The meeting followed a recent flare-up in hostilities between India and Pakistan, marked by cross-border missile, drone and artillery exchanges. The situation prompted international concern and calls for de-escalation.

According to a statement from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sun emphasized Beijing’s support for a sustainable ceasefire between the two South Asian neighbors during his meeting with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi.

“China welcomes and supports Pakistan and India achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire,” Sun said. “China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in this regard.”

China, a longstanding ally of Pakistan, has maintained a strategic diplomatic and defense relations with Islamabad.

During the recent hostilities in the region, reports indicated that Pakistan deployed Chinese-made J-10C fighter jets and PL-15 missiles in its military operations.

This marked the first known combat use of the J-10Cs, reflecting the potency of Chinese military hardware and highlighting Beijing’s significant role as Islamabad’s primary defense partner.

While China has expressed support for Pakistan, it has also called for restraint and dialogue.

In a statement issued earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry urged both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation.

The recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, brokered with international mediation, has also been welcomed by China.

