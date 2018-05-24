China rejects India’s ‘reckless claims’ pertaining to Hafiz Saeed

BEIJING (APP): India had spread rumors with the help of some Pakistani journalist today (Wednesday) that Chinese president Xi Jinping advised Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to relocate hafiz Saeed, who is a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama at-ud-Da wah,into Western Asian countries during meeting.

Reacting on this news, Chinese foreign ministry said that news about Hafiz Saeed was shocking and baseless, source added.

Confuting news regarding Hafiz Saeed Chinese foreign ministry added that President Xi and PM Abbasi did not discuss Hafiz Saeed at Boao Forum for Asia. In April 2018, PM Abbasi met Xi during Boao Forum for Asia for 30 minutes.

Advertisements