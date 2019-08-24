China releases Hong Kong-based UK consulate staffer

HONG KONG, China (AA): A staff member of the British Consulate in Hong Kong has been released after being detained in mainland China for more than two weeks, according to Chinese security forces.

The detention came when Simon Cheng Man-kit, 28 — who works as a trade and investment officer at the Scottish Development International section of the British Consulate — was on a one-day business trip to the Shenzhen city of China on Aug. 8.

Simon had crossed into mainland China through Lo Wu control point but failed to report back on Aug. 9.

Simon is a permanent resident of Hong Kong and has studied in the U.K. His case was first reported by his Taiwanese girlfriend with whom he was in contact while on the business trip.

Hong Kong is witnessing unprecedented protests since early June against local government’s move to legalize extradition to mainland China.

Hong Kong is an autonomous region of China under “One Country, Two System” formula since July 1, 1997, when Britain handed over its former colony to Beijing.