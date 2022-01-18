China, Russia and Iran will hold naval drills

MOSCOW (TASS): War-ships of Russia, Iran and China will take part in joint naval exercises. This was reported on Tuesday in the press service of the Eastern Military District (VVO) for the Pacific Fleet.

“A detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet), consisting of the Guards Order of Nakhimov, the Varyag missile cruiser, the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine ship and the Boris Butoma large sea tanker, anchored in the roadstead of the Chakhbahar port of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the port, the official A Russian Navy delegation will take part in a planned conference to hold joint naval exercises of Russian, Iranian and Chinese warships.

It notes that Russian shi-ps will also replenish food, water and fuel supplies.

The press service recalled that a detachment of ships of the Pacific Fleet went on a long voyage from Vladivostok a few days before the onset of 2022. It is planned that during the period of performing the tasks, the ships will visit the ports of a number of states, including the Republic of Seychelles.

The call will be timed to coincide with the 105th anniversary of the visit by the armored cruiser “Varyag” of the Russian fleet to the port of Victoria of the Seychelles. During the campaign, planned exercises, including international ones, will be held as part of a detachment of warships in various areas.