China, Russia militaries conduct joint air patrol over Sea of Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) : Chinese and Russian militaries have organised and carried out the ninth joint strategic air patrol in “relevant airspace” over the Sea of Japan on Friday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

The air patrol was part of an annual cooperation plan between the countries.

In July, both militaries conducted a joint air patrol using nuclear-capable strategic bombers near the U.S. state of Alaska in the North Pacific and Arctic, prompting the United States and Canada to scramble fighter jets.