China says it will never accept ‘unfounded accusations’ at NATO summit

BEIJING (Reuters): China will never accept the “unfounded accusations” made against it at the NATO Summit this week, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to his Dutch counterpart over a phone call, his ministry said.

Wang said China is willing to maintain contact with NATO on “an equal footing” and conduct exchanges on the basis of mutual respect, asking the military alliance not to interfere with its internal affairs.

About relations with the Netherlands, Wang said China is willing to establish close ties with the new Dutch government and carry out all-round dialogue.

He added that China believed the Netherlands will encourage the European Union to look at China objectively and rationally, and play a constructive role in maintaining healthy and stable development of China-EU relations.