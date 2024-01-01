China says not aware of North Korean troops in Russia

BEIJING (Reuters): China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was not aware of North Korean troops being in Russia, after the United States said it had seen evidence that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia for possible deployment in Ukraine.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that there is “evidence that there are DPRK troops in Russia,” using North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Such a move could mark a significant escalation in Russia’s war against its neighbor.

Responding to a question at a daily news conference on whether there were DPRK troops in Russia, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jin said “the Chinese side is not aware of the situation.”

“China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis has been consistent and clear, and we hope all parties will promote a de-escalation of the situation and commit themselves to a political solution.”

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States believes at least 3,000 North Korean troops are undergoing training at three military bases in eastern Russia.

The Ukraine conflict broke out when Russia invaded in February 2022 and has since developed into a war of attrition largely fought along front lines in eastern Ukraine, with huge numbers of casualties on both sides.