China says ‘resolutely opposed’ to US tariffs

BEIJING (AFP): China on Wednesday expressed its “resolute opposition” to US tariffs on its exports and called for “dialogue” to resolve trade differences.

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

China calls for “fair and mutually respectful dialogue and consultations” instead, Lin said.

Beijing on Tuesday fired a return salvo in its escalating trade war with the United States, imposing fresh tariffs on everything from American crude oil to agricultural machinery.

That came in response to US tariffs of 10 percent on all imports from China.

“The measures taken by China are necessary to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Lin said.

“There are no winners in a trade war or a tariff war,” he added.