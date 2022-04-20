China stands for talks between Russia, Ukraine without participation of third countries

MOSCOW (TASS): China is in favor of a negotiated settlement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine without the participation of third countries. This was stated on Wednesday by Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui at a meeting of the deputy group for relations with the Chinese parliament in the State Duma.

“We stand for the full implementation of the goals and principles of the UN, for a peaceful settlement through negotiations between Russia and Ukraine without interference from third countries,” he said.

According to the ambassador, China proceeds from the fact that European security is indivisible, and that it is impossible to ensure the security of one country at the expense of infringing on another.

“Russian concern for its security must be taken into account,” he stressed.

The diplomat also noted that Beijing stands for the concept of a common comprehensive joint and sustainable security and resolutely defends the international system, the center of which is the UN.

“Some Western countries are trying to force China to convince Russia to stop the military operation, they are threatening sanctions against us. We answered this: “Whoever made the mess, that’s the one to clear up,” the ambassador added.

The destructive steps of the United States will not lead to the strengthening of the US-centric model of economic globalization, but will only accelerate the process of its disintegration. This was stated on Wednesday by Georgy Zinoviev, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, at a meeting of the deputy group for relations with the Chinese Parliament in the State Duma.

As the diplomat noted, Russia is aware of the pressure exerted by the American side on China demanding to refuse cooperation with the Russian Federation.

“The mentoring tone and threats from Washington, it would seem, should no longer surprise anyone, but all the same, in relation to such a great country with a 5,000-year history as China, it looks, of course, to put it mildly, naive,” he said.

“The current steps taken by the US will ultimately not lead to the strengthening of the US-centric model of economic globalization, but will push the process of its disintegration,” Zinoviev added.

At the same time, the diplomat expressed confidence that the current difficulties will have a positive impact on the interaction between Russia and China. “We are confident that any obstacles that arise in the current conditions are a temporary phenomenon. Current events will ultimately have a positive impact on the further strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries,” he added.

Zinoviev said that China’s balanced and unbiased position is very important for Russia in the emerging new geopolitical reality.

“Recently, we have been living in the conditions of the formation of a new system of international relations, without exaggeration, this is exactly the case. And in the emerging new geopolitical reality, the balanced, unbiased position of China, our key partner in the international arena, which is now so full and bright, is very important for us esteemed comrade ambassador [of China in Moscow] Zhang Hanhui spoke out,” he said.

As Zinoviev noted, Russia also highly appreciates China’s position on the current crisis in Ukraine.

“We highly appreciate the official assessments voiced by the Chinese partners of the causes and history of the development of the current crisis, the recognition of the responsibility of the United States and the NATO bloc for escalating confrontation,” he said. “We are grateful for the consistent support of Russian approaches to building European security mechanisms based on its indivisibility.”

Zinoviev stressed that the current moment has become a test of strength for the entire complex of bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing.

“We state that we are passing this test with dignity, bilateral relations continue to move forward dynamically. Faced with unprecedented challenges, we, together with our Chinese friends, understand that effective measures to adapt interaction to new conditions will predetermine the ability to resist the attempts of Western opponents to restrain our national development on for many years, decades to come, to interfere in the internal affairs of our countries. Without exaggeration, the historical future of our peoples will depend on the success of this work,” the diplomat concluded.

