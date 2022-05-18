China still battling Covid

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: The “planners” of Corona/Covid will be disclosed after a few decades but at present China is starting to get worried about its spread once again and has taken several measures to stop its spread across the country.

A source in China know how told this scribe that “we are worried” while referring to several thousand Covid cases being reported all across China. The source further said that “China is particularly worried about its manufacturing industry which is already lagging behind on many fronts.”

It is pertinent to mention here that international news media outlets are completely mum about this news and development since last couple of weeks and it is strange to understand whether they have no access to this news or they are not reporting it on purpose. It has become a known fact now that International news media outlets are continuously working under global national level pressures to conduct their professional duties.

China at the same time being hit with health issues and trade issues, is reevaluating it’s global investments and strategies. “China at the moment is at Pause and See mode” the source added.

The real economic impacts of Covid are being felt now and will be felt even more in the coming days including the US where interest rates have already gone high, but obviously smaller nations will feel the pain a lot more than those countries which have stronger economies and honest leaderships.

Next door neighbor of China, India, which is taking full advantages of the situation, has shown tremendous improvement in its manufacturing industry, IT industry and even with its ties with Russia. China is still confused about its friendship with Russia and is figuring out Putin plannings for the future.

After Covid, American companies have adopted extra security measures to protect its online presence and IT is where future battles will be fought before guns and artillery is used. China is concerned about its IT industry due to Covid effects, due to its relations with Russia and due to its wings being spread around the world.

At this point, it can be easily said that when the rest of the world was opening after Covid, China is still battling Covid.