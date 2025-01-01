China Strikes Back with Retaliatory Tariffs as U.S. Trade War Escalates

China has officially implemented a new wave of tariffs on American goods in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest trade measures, further intensifying tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The fresh tariffs, which took effect Monday, include a 15% levy on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as a 10% duty on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-engine vehicles. Additionally, China has placed export controls on 25 rare metals crucial for electronics and military hardware.

The move comes after the U.S. imposed a blanket 10% tariff on all Chinese imports on February 4. Over the weekend, Trump also announced plans for a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, while hinting at reciprocal taxes on other nations, though he has yet to specify which.

Beyond tariffs, China has taken additional steps to pressure U.S. interests, including launching an antitrust investigation into Google and blacklisting PVH, the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger. Meanwhile, Beijing has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO), calling Washington’s actions “discriminatory and protectionist,” though legal experts say the WTO’s current dysfunction makes a favorable ruling unlikely.

As the trade war deepens, its global impact is evident. South Korean steel and auto stocks have plummeted, and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) faced disruptions after initially halting shipments from China due to new tariff regulations, only to reverse course a day later.

While Trump has yet to engage in direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, all eyes remain on further potential escalations, including additional U.S. tariffs on European goods and a possible exemption for UK imports.

Source: BBC News