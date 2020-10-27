China-Taiwan tension

The US decision of sophisticated arms sale to Taiwan has invited retaliation from China. Beijing plans to impose unspecified sanctions on Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and other US companies involved in weapons sale to Taipei. The Trump administration last week notified Congress of an additional $1.8 billion in proposed arms sale to Taiwan. China has recently held military exercises along its southeastern coast, which the US viewed as threat to Taiwan’s territorial integrity.

Taiwan is a part of mainland China which broke away in 1949 and is functioning as an independent state. After decades of hostile and angry rhetoric, relations between China and Taiwan started improving. China put forward a formula, known as “one country two systems,” under which Taiwan would be given significant autonomy, if it accepted reunification. This system was also established in Hong Kong to entice Taiwanese people back to the mainland.

Taiwan has democratically elected government since the year 2000. From 2018 China mounted pressure on international companies forcing them to list Taiwan as part of mainland China on their websites. The US has given Taiwan the status of an independent country, strengthening its military muscles against China. It has increased it outreach to the Island, reassuring Taipei of its continued support. In September, Washington sent a political delegation for a meeting with its ruling leadership. During the controversial visit, China conducted a live-fire military exercise in the waterway that separates Taiwan from China. China refers to Taiwan a breakaway province. But Taiwan argues that it is a sovereign state with a constitution, an elected government and 300,000 active troops in its armed forces.