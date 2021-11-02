China tells US: Stop damaging sovereignty of other countries

BEIJING (TASS): Washington must provide a comprehensive explanation of the incident with the USS Connecticut (Seawolf-class) nuclear submarine in the South China Sea. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said this at a briefing on Tuesday.

“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concern over the incident. We ask the American side to take a responsible position, provide detailed explanations and comprehensive explanations to the entire international community and countries of the region,” the diplomat said.

According to him, the Chinese side drew attention to the fact that “just a week after the incident, the United States issued an evasive statement that the submarine collided with an” unknown object “, and” almost a month after the accident, it was announced that the submarine collided with an “unknown seamount”.

“We once again call on the American side to give a detailed description of what happened, fully respond to the concerns and fears of the countries of the region, stop organizing provocations, send warships and military aircraft everywhere and demonstrate force, stop damaging the security and sovereignty of other countries,” he.

On October 7, the press service of the US Pacific Fleet reported that on October 2, the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine collided with an unknown object while diving in the Indo-Pacific region, none of the crew received life-threatening injuries, and the nuclear power plant was not damaged.

As it became known from press reports, the incident took place in the South China Sea.

On Monday, the US Navy Institute news portal reported that the investigation into the October 2 incident ended last week. According to the results, the US nuclear submarine collided with an “uncharted seamount.”

According to Chinese analysts, the crash site was east of the Paracel Islands (Xisha Islands). The submarine, analysts believe, could work out a conditional interception of Chinese submarines on the route of the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group.