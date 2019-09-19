China to open visa office in Peshawar, says Yao Jing

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that China will open a visa office in Peshawar to further boost economic relations with Pakistan, on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said this during his visit to China Window in Peshawar.

Yao Jing said the first small economic zone of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Rashakai will be operational this year which will help in poverty alleviation.

Answering a question, the Chinese Ambassador said Kashmir is an international dispute and any unilateral action to change its special status is not acceptable.

He stressed the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute through peaceful dialogue for maintaining regional peace and stability.

The ambassador was briefed about the various galleries of the cultural center including literature and photo galleries, CPEC and Pak-China friendship wall.

Yao Jing hailed the friendly attitude of Pakistani people towards China besides their hospitality.