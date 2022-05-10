China urges EU to “take security situation into its own hands”

BEIJING (TASS): China supports European countries taking the security situation in the region into their own hands. This was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The heads of state discussed the situation in Ukraine and acknowledged that all relevant parties should facilitate peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv. “The Chinese side itself has always called for reconciliation and negotiations and supported European countries to take the security situation in Europe into their own hands,” China Central Television quoted him as saying .

China also urges to be wary of the formation of bloc confrontation, as this poses an increasingly serious threat to global security. “It is necessary to be especially wary of the formation of bloc confrontation, this creates an increasingly serious and long-term threat to global security,” Xi Jinping said. According to China Central Television, Macron said that France and China adhere to a consensus on many issues related to the situation in Ukraine. He also pointed out that France and the EU will continue to pursue an independent strategy, and also do not support bloc confrontation and do not take part in it.

“The President of France has returned to the dramatic situation faced by the population of Ukraine,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement. “The heads of the two states recalled their commitment to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and also agreed on the urgency of a ceasefire.” “All efforts aimed at humanitarian support of the Ukrainian population must also be supported,” the French leader’s administration stressed in a statement.

They also discussed the risk of a food crisis and the response proposed by France in the form of the Mission for Food and Agriculture Resilience initiative.

The Élysée Palace said that the President of China congratulated Macron on his re-election as President of France and “expressed his wish to further strengthen the Franco-Chinese stra-tegic partnership.” “During the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, the President of France insisted on the importance of moving towards a rebalancing of the European-Chinese relations with the aim of greater interaction,” Macron’s administration stressed.

The Élysée statement also notes that the French president urged China to “preserve and continue its policy of openness, in particular in the agri-food sector.” “The heads of state agreed to deepen the Franco-Chinese projects in the field of aeronautics and nuclear energy,” the report says.

