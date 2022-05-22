China urges Pakistan to strengthen cooperation against terrorism

F.P. Report

BEIJING: China and Pakistan should strengthen cooperation in the field of combating terrorism. This was stated on Sunday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Guangzhou.

“In the context of the increasingly tense counter-terrorism situation, the parties should strengthen cooperation, take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of incidents that violate the security of PRC citizens and institutions in Pakistan,” he said in a message on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“China is ready to continue to provide assistance to Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, support the Pakistani side in strengthening a comprehensive policy to destroy the breeding ground for terrorism,” he said.

Wang Yi also noted that China is ready to strengthen strategic ties and strategic mutual trust with Pakistan, deepen strategic cooperation to give new impetus to the development of bilateral relations. He said China will firmly support Pakistan in protecting national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and support Pakistan in pursuing a development path in line with its national characteristics.

The joint statement between China and Pakistan stated that both sides agreed that terrorism is the public enemy of all mankind, and once again strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Confucius Institute in Karachi. The Pakistani side reiterated that it will speed up the investigation and pursue the culprits and punish them severely. The Pakistani side informed the Chinese side of its efforts to ensure the safety of all Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan. China appreciates Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the safety of Chinese personnel. The two sides will further strengthen anti-terrorism and security cooperation, and call on regional countries and the international community to form a joint effort to combat all forms of terrorism. The two sides stated that no force will be allowed to undermine the “hardcore” friendship between China and Pakistan.

The two sides agreed that in the face of many global challenges in traditional and non-traditional fields, it is necessary for the international community to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” adheres to the principles of win-win and sharing, and has become an open and inclusive international cooperation platform and a popular global public product. The global development initiative and global security initiative proposed by China are aimed at solving the prominent problems facing human beings today. The two sides are willing to work with other countries in the world to focus on the development agenda, address security challenges, implement the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

In response to a reporter’s question about the mixed reactions to the announcement of the launch of the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” by the US President during his visit to Asia, Wang Yi said that China, like countries in the region, is happy to see initiatives conducive to strengthening regional cooperation, but opposes those that create division and confrontation. Conspiracy. Which category does the US “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” belong to? First of all, we must draw a big question mark and see through the hidden plot behind it. China believes that the evaluation criteria should be “three shoulds and three shoulds”.

First, free trade should be promoted, and protectionism in disguise should not be pursued. Asia is a region with high acceptance of globalization and free trade and outstanding achievements. All parties have implemented the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), established the goal of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area, launched the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), established the It has established a regional cooperation platform centered on ASEAN, which has effectively promoted the liberalization and facilitation of regional trade and investment. The United States, on the other hand, has engaged in protectionism, withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) it advocated, and went to the opposite side of free trade. What the United States should do is to act according to the rules of free trade, instead of starting a new one, attacking the current regional cooperation structure and reversing regional integration.

It should help the recovery of the world economy and should not undermine the stability of the industrial chain. The world economy is currently in a difficult time, with energy crises, food crises, and supply chain crises one after another. Inflation levels in many countries have reached new highs in decades, and people’s basic lives have been seriously affected. Is the US trying to accelerate the recovery of the world economy, or is it artificially creating economic decoupling, technological blockade, industrial chain disruption, and aggravating the supply chain crisis? A few years ago, the US launched the trade war with China, which brought serious consequences to the world and to the US. The lessons are profound.

The US should know its mistakes and correct them, rather than repeating mistakes.

Open cooperation should be promoted, and geopolitical confrontation should not be created. Openness is an important principle of our regional cooperation. If the “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework” becomes a political tool for the United States to maintain regional economic hegemony and deliberately exclude certain countries, this path will go wrong. Is the United States politicizing, weaponizing, and ideologicalizing economic issues, and using economic means to coerce regional countries to choose sides between China and the United States? Regional countries have reasons to ask the United States to answer honestly. The key to success in the Asia-Pacific is win-win cooperation, not zero-sum confrontation. The Asia-Pacific should become a high ground for peaceful development, not a geopolitical arena. All kinds of conspiracies to turn the Asia-Pacific into a camp, NATO, and the Cold War will not succeed.

Wang Yi said that China is an advocate, promoter and defender of Asia-Pacific regional cooperation. We have no geopolitical selfishness, only the sincerity of solidarity and cooperation. We have no intention of fighting with any country, we just hope to develop together with countries in the region. China has been living and multiplying on the Asian continent for 5,000 years, and our roots are deeply rooted in this land. Let your wind and clouds rise, I will stand still.

Today, China has become the largest trading partner of most countries in the region, and the interests of the countries in the region have been deeply integrated. China’s super-large market with a population of 1.4 billion will continue to be fully opened to regional countries, and the road of mutual benefit and win-win will inevitably become wider and wider. Trying to use a framework to isolate China will ultimately isolate themselves. To make up some rules to exclude China will surely be abandoned by the development of the times.

Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed his gratitude to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the safe return of Pakistani students to China in stages. The two sides also decided to resume direct flights between China and Pakistan operated by Pakistan International Airlines as soon as possible, and increase direct flights between the two countries according to the development of the epidemic.

Bilawal thanked State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi for his warm reception of him and the delegation in a traditional Chinese friendly way.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi accepted the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal and agreed to visit Pakistan to co-chair the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue.

