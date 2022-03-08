China urges US to publish data on biological laboratories in Ukraine

BEIJING (TASS): The Chinese government is calling on the United States to immediately disclose information about the military biological laboratories located in Ukraine and the viruses that were being researched there. This was announced on Tuesday at a regular briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

As he noted, 26 American laboratories and other such facilities operated on the territory of Ukraine. “The United States, as the party that has the most information about laboratories, should disclose relevant data as soon as possible, including about the viruses that were there and the nature of the research on them,” he said.

“For the sake of the health of the people of Ukraine, neighboring regions and beyond, we call on the relevant parties to ensure the safety of these laboratories,” Zhao Lijian stressed. “The United States, as the party that has the most information about laboratories, should disclose relevant data as soon as possible, including about the viruses that were there and the nature of the research on them,” he said.

“US military biological programs in Ukraine may be just the tip of the iceberg. Under the pretext of cooperation to reduce biological security risks and protect global health, the US controls 336 laboratories in 30 countries. The American side also carried out a lot of military biological research at the Fort Detrick laboratory. What are the true intentions of the United States? What exactly did they do?”

“We call on the United States to provide comprehensive information about their military biological programs both on American soil and abroad, and to accept international verification,” the diplomat concluded.

On Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters that the Russian Armed Forces, during a special operation in Ukraine, uncovered the facts of a US-funded military biological program being implemented. According to the general, information was received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories about the urgent destruction of especially dangerous pathogens on February 24: plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases.

Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said that a network of more than 30 biological laboratories had been formed in Ukraine, the customer of which is the Threat Reduction Agency under the US Department of Defense.

According to him, on February 24, they all received a task from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine to completely destroy the bioagents in the laboratories. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the volume of US funding for biological laboratories in Ukraine is over $200 million.

Related