China: US should stop arms supply to Taiwan

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The situation around Ukraine and the issue of Taiwan are fundamentally different, and the parallels drawn in the United States are an attempt to mislead the public, the Chinese embassy in Washington said.

“The Taiwan issue and the Ukrainian situation are essentially different and completely incomparable,” Chinese Embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu told RIA Novosti.

According to the diplomat, the parallel between Taiwan and Ukraine is drawn deliberately in order to mislead the public. “The United States and Taiwan have colluded with each other, and some people deliberately draw a parallel between Taiwan and Ukraine, despite the fact that these are two fundamentally different issues. Their goal is to mislead the public and benefit from it” he added.

“Currently, there is a new wave of tension in the Taiwan Strait. The roots of this are that the Taiwan authorities continue to push the independence agenda, seeking US support, and in an attempt by some in the US to use Taiwan to contain China,” a Chinese embassy spokesman said.

Questions about Taiwan policy, in particular, were asked to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a House and Senate committee hearing this week. Blinken stressed that according to the administration’s position, “Taiwan should be able to defend itself.”

The United States must stop supplying Taiwan with weapons, Beijing reserves the right to respond if foreign forces interfere in the situation around the island, he said.

“The United States must abide by the One China principle and the provisions of the three joint Sino-US communiqués, stop official interactions and military ties with Taiwan, stop selling weapons to Taiwan, and take concrete measures to fulfill its obligation not to support “Taiwan independence,” Liu Pengyu added.

He stressed that Beijing is looking forward to the reunification of China and the resolution of the Taiwan issue left over from the civil war. “We will strive for peaceful reunification with maximum sincerity and efforts,” the diplomat said.

“At the same time, we reserve the opportunity to take all necessary measures in response to the intervention of foreign forces and the secessionist activities of a handful of Taiwan independence separatists,” he said.

