China warns Taiwan relying on US for independence will ‘inevitably hit a wall’

BEIJING (AFP) : China warned Taiwan Friday that relying on the United States to help it seek independence “will inevitably hit a wall,” as Beijing took aim at a Pacific tour by the self-ruled island’s President Lai Ching-te this week.

Lai’s trip, which has included two stops on US soil, has drawn a barrage of criticism from China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island.

Lai this week held a phone call with US Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, which also angered Beijing.

“Seeking independence with the help of the United States will inevitably hit a wall, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters on Friday.

He added that China has “lodged solemn representations” with Washington and urged it to “stop emptying and gutting the one-China principle.”

Asked about Lai’s comment on Friday that he was “confident” that Taiwan would deepen cooperation with incoming US president Donald Trump, Lin warned the United States to “cease meddling in Taiwan-related affairs.”

During a Friday press conference, Lai also urged democracies to be “more united” to counter growing authoritarianism.

He also insisted that Taiwan and China were “not subordinate to each other.”

Asked to respond to the latter, Lin said that “separatist activities… are the biggest threats to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

“No matter what they say or do, they cannot change the objective fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can they stop the historical trend that China… will inevitably reunify,” he added.