China warns U.S, Not to interfere in internal matters using Tibet as shelter

F.P Report

BEIJING: Lobsang Sangay, the president of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), met the new U.S. special coordinator on Tibet last week. After Sangay’s meeting with Tibetan Government-in-exile met a U.S State Department official, the Chinese Foreign Minister gave a statement on Sangay’s visit, stating that, the United States should immediately stop meddlesome in China’s internal affairs.

The Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson emphasized that, “China will take all necessary measures to protect its interests.”In response, Sangay commented that it was the first time that the head of the CTA had been received at the State Department. Additionally, Foreign Ministers spokesperson also labeled the President of the Tibetan Central Administration as “anti-china separatist.” He warned U.S saying that, “United States should cease any official contact with him.”

The meeting “sent a seriously wrong signal to Tibetan independence forces,” Chinese Foreign Minister’s spokesperson empathized, he said that “The U.S. should immediately stop using the Tibet issue to interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

Peeking into the historic tussle, China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation”. International human rights groups and exiles routinely condemn what they call China’s oppressive rule in Tibetan areas. Since its formation in 1959, the Tibetan government-in-exile has been based in Dharamshala in northern India.

China’s relations with India became laden in recent months following a bloody clash between troops stationed on the disputed Himalayan border. Tension between China’s and United States are rising on multiple issues this includes including trade, Taiwan, human rights, the South China Sea and the coronavirus. The relationship between U.S and China are currently at their lowest point and are souring with each passing day.