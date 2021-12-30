China: Washington is creating a dangerous situation between armies of US and PRC

BEIJING (TASS): The United States interferes in the internal affairs of the PRC, strives for confrontation and thereby creates a dangerous situation between the armies of the US and the PRC. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said this on Thursday.

“The American side is rudely intervening in the internal political issues of our country. The United States announced the existence of the so-called Chinese threat, they slander the development of the PRC and insist on rivalry,” he said, speaking at the last press conference of the Chinese defense ministry in 2021. in fact, by doing so, they create a dangerous situation in relations between the armies of China and the United States.”

According to Tan Kefei, the US military budget for fiscal year 2022 (started on October 1) provides for the allocation of funds for projects that “infringe on China’s national interests and undermine its sovereignty.” “We express our serious discontent and strong protest in this regard,” he added.

An official representative of the PRC Defense Ministry recalled that Was-hington is constantly destabilizing the situation in the world, pursuing an international policy that “left ma-ny homeless and claimed the lives of a large number of civilians.” He noted that the United States is trying to “spoil China’s regular interaction” with other states, trying to restrain the strengthening of Beijing’s contacts in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America.

“We insist <…> that the American side should stop creating in the face of the PRC the image of a rival and even an enemy,” concluded Tan Kefei.