China welcomes violence reduction, reiterate support to Afghan peace quest

KABUL (AT News): The Government of China has welcomed violence reduction between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban group, and reassured its strong support to the ongoing peace efforts to end war in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian in a press conference on Tuesday said that the Afghan people yearn for peace and cessation of fighting and violence more than anything. This is also the shared aspiration of regional countries and the international community.

“China welcomes and appreciates the release of prisoners and reduction of violence by the Afghan government and Taliban. It is conducive to promoting intra-Afghan negotiations and realizing peace and stability. China stands ready to work with the international community to offer support and assistance to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.”

This is as the Afghan government is going to released 900 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to carry the peace talks with the Taliban.

Taliban announced three days ceasefire during Eid-al-Fitr that will end today (Tuesday). The Afghan government reciprocated the move and not only declared ceasefire but also expressed readiness to extend the truce.

However, a government source said the said the truce could likely extend for another one week.