China will increase military budget by 7.1 percent in 2022

BEIJING (RIA Novosti): China will increase its military budget by 7.1% in 20-22, according to a draft bu-dget released on Saturday.

“National defense spending – 1.45 trillion yuan (229.5 billion dollars) with an increase of 7.1%,” the document says.

The draft states that “it is necessary to implement the military-strategic course of the new era, to support the acceleration of the modernization of the national defe-nse and the armed forces, to stimulate the innovative development of defense sc-ience, technology and ind-ustry.”

“It is necessary to impr-ove the system of political guidelines aimed at social security of demobilized mi-litary personnel, to organize work on the arrangement and employment of retired military personnel, to continue to increase the rates of benefits and subsidies for military beneficiaries,” the draft budget states.

China annually increases defense spending; at the moment, the PRC military budget in terms of volume ranks second in the world after the United States.

According to the 2021 budget, military spending was expected to rise by 6.8% to 1.355 trillion yuan ($209 billion). This trend causes concern and criticism from other states, but the Chinese authorities say that the country’s military spending is appropriate and they will maintain moderate and stable growth in line with the country’s economic development.

The report also notes that national defense spending in 2021 was 100% of the budgeted figure.

The fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) – the country’s highest legislative body – opened in Beijing on Saturday and will run until March 11. About 3 thousand delegates from all over the country are participating in the session, and in the coming days they should determine the main direction of the country’s legislative and economic work for the coming year.

