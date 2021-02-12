China Window highlights Chinese culture, celebrate China Day

PESHAWAR (APP): China Window is playing an important role in highlighting the Pak-China culture, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz told media men during his visit to China Window in connection with the New Year celebration of China.

He said as far as Pak-China friendship is concerned, it is higher than the mountains and deeper than the seas, which is why it is getting stronger day by day. “The biggest example is the great Pak-China corridor project in which the government is cooperating with China and it will have a positive impact on Pakistan’s economy, said Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kazim Niaz at a ceremony marking the Chinese New Year in China Window.

During his visit to China, Abid Majeed, Secretary Tourism, was also present on the occasion and cut the cake during the colourful opening ceremony held in connection with the marking of the New Year of China.

The Chief Secretary looked at different parts of the China Window and also recorded his impressions on the guest book while a detailed briefing was given to the Chief Secretary about the China Window. He praised China Window at the commencement of the classes.

On this occasion, a special music program was also organized at China Window in which the dignitaries of the city, citizens and children took keen interest.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary while talking to the media said that China has been helping Pakistan at every opportunity, therefore the government is cooperating with China in the Pak-China corridor, the main purpose of which is to further improve relations between the two countries.

This great project will have a positive impact on the country’s economy in particular, the Dr. Kazim Niaz said. The Chief Secretary said that this is the reason why Pakistanis take an active part in the celebrations held on the occasion of Chinese New Year and festivals, the practical demonstration of which was seen in the China window.

Appreciating the efforts of the management in establishing the China Window and Cultural Center and assuring all kinds of cooperation with it, he said, “We congratulate the entire Chinese nation on the occasion of Chinese New Year.” He expressed the hope that in the future China Window will continue to hold such programs to highlight Chinese culture besides playing a key role in strengthening relations between the two countries Pakistan and China.