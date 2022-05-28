China: Xinjiang issue does not concern HRs

BEIJING (TASS): The issue of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (X-UAR) does not belong to the problems of protecting human rights and is related to the state security of the PRC. This was announced on Saturday by Vice For-eign Minister of China Ma Zhaoxu.

“Some Western countries and anti-China political forces, under the slogan of protecting human rights, are spreading epoch-making lies about the so-called Xinjiang issue,” he said, commenting on the visit to China by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. protection] of human rights is an important issue concerning the protection of the sovereignty, national security and territorial integrity of [China].”

As the Chinese diplomat recalled, in the past, the Chinese authorities had to fight terrorists and religious extremists, who posed a great danger to the population of the XUAR. “Thanks to tireless efforts, there ha-ve been no terrorist attacks in Xinjiang for more than five years, it is safe and stable there. This autonomous region is developing steadily, and people live happily,” Ma Zhaoxu said.

According to him, during his trip to Xinjiang, Ba-chelet has the opportunity to communicate with representatives of different segments of the population, in-cluding religious circles. “All the foreigners who visited XUAR were convinced that what they saw and hea-rd there completely contradicts the slanderous reports of the Western media,” the deputy minister added.

“In the field of human rights protection, we will continue to steadily follow the path of development with Chinese characteristics. China will strive for universal values: peace, development, equality, justice, freedom and democracy,” Ma Zhaoxu concluded.

One of the most numerous national minorities of the XUAR are the Uighurs, most of them are Muslims. As the Office of the UN Hi-gh Commissioner for Hum-an Rights informed in Au-gust 2018, it received information that up to 1 million representatives of this nati-onality were allegedly illegally detained in Xinjiang’s “correction camps”. China denied such claims.

Related