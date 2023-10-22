China’s ambassador hands over $50,000 for earthquake victims

KABUL (Agencies): The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China in Kabul, Zhao Sheng, called on the Deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Kabul on Monday and handed over $50,000 in funds raised for this month’s earthquake victims.

Zhao once again conveyed the condolences of the people of China to the deputy foreign minister over the recent earthquake in Herat province, the ministry said. Zhoa also promised to dispatch more relief to the earthquake victims.

Calling the relation of the two countries constructive and positive, Stanekzai thanked Beijing for its sympathy and assistance to the victims of the earthquake.

A string of deadly earthquakes shook Herat earlier this month, leaving at least 2,000 people dead and thousands more homeless. Twenty villages were completely destroyed, leaving the survivors with no shelter.

International organizations have appealed for more aid, ahead of winter, in order to avoid an even bigger catastrophe.