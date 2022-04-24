China’s base in Solomon Islands will be “red line” says Australian PM

SYDNEY (RIA Novosti): Australian Prime Minister Morrison said that the appearance of a Chinese military base in the Solomon Islands would be a “red line” for Canberra and Washington.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that China and the Solomon Islands signed a framework agreement on security cooperation.

“Working with our partners in New Zealand and, of course, the US, I am on the same red line as the US when it comes to these issues. We will not have Chinese naval bases in our region, on our doorstep. “, — quotes the ABC TV channel Morrison’s statement. Fiji and Papua New Guinea also share Australia ‘s concerns, he said.

Morrison did not say how Canberra would react if Beijing did decide to take such a step. According to him, the authorities of the Solomon Islands assured him that there would be no Chinese bases on their territory. According to Deputy PM of Australia, the Solomon Islands, by signing an agreement with Beijing, jeopardize their sovereignty. The creation of a Chinese base on their territory will be regarded by Canberra as a “scare tactic,” the vice premier said.

