China’s Coal Dependence Undermines Historic Clean Energy Growth

Beijing, China (February 13, 2025) – A new report by the Global Energy Monitor and the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found that China’s continued expansion of coal-fired power is undermining its unprecedented growth in renewable energy.

Despite adding 356GW of wind and solar capacity in 2024—nearly matching the entire U.S. output and quadrupling that of the EU—China’s reliance on coal remains a major obstacle to its decarbonization goals. The report highlights that local governments’ long-term power purchase agreements mandate minimum coal consumption, limiting the integration of renewables into the grid.

China approved 66.7GW of new coal capacity in 2024 and began constructing 94.5GW—the highest in nearly a decade—accounting for 93% of global coal plant construction starts. Experts warn that this expansion could delay China’s commitment to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Although some progress has been made, report author Qi Qin emphasized that China must move faster to reduce coal consumption and fully utilize its renewable energy potential. The competing growth of coal and clean energy, the report concludes, risks stalling China’s clean energy transition.

Source: The Guardian