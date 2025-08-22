China’s Coast Guard warns Philippines to immediately cease ‘provocations’

HONG KONG (Reuters): China’s Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu warned the Philippines on Friday to immediately cease “provocations and hype,” saying that its vessels approached a Chinese Coast Guard ship “in an unprofessional and dangerous manner.”



The Chinese Coast Guard would carry out protection of rights and law enforcement in the waters of Second Thomas Shoal in accordance with the law, safeguarding national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, its spokesman said.



The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed query about the incident.